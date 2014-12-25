Bringing The World Home To You

New Census Tool Allows For Searching Cities By Demographics 

Published December 25, 2014 at 1:40 PM EST
Provo, Utah has been ranked the city with the highest number of young workers. (Wikipedia)
Did you know that the city with the highest concentration of young workers in the U.S. is Provo, Utah? And the city with the most minorities is McAllen, Texas?

This information is all available in a new census bureau report and interactive tool. it’s called “census explorer,” and it’s geared towards young adults between 18 and 34 years old who may be deciding where to live.

Derek Thompson, senior editor at the Atlantic, join’s Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to talk about this new tool.

Guest

