Four Dead, 50 Injured In Mississippi After Severe Storms

Published December 24, 2014 at 1:06 PM EST

Four people were killed and at least 50 injured in Mississippi yesterday, when severe storms — and what is believed to have been a tornado — swept through the southern part of the state.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency in Jones and Marion counties after the storms, which also knocked over trees, flipped cars, damaged homes and businesses and left thousands without power.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Brett Carr, of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, about the extent of the damage and how people are coping.

Guest

  • Brett Carr, of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

