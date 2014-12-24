Bringing The World Home To You

British Citizens Warned To Behave In The United Arab Emirates

Published December 24, 2014 at 6:54 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. And the United Arab Emirates, Britain's embassies, are warning British citizens to behave. To send a message, they re-wrote "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." In the new version, Stu Nicholas is in the UAE and learns some things. At work holiday party, no holding of hands or Christmas kisses. After some festive cheer he ends up in jail and spends the festive season out on bail.

The embassy says enjoy the season. We love seeing you, but not for the wrong reason.

