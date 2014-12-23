The Woman Who Mistook A Hat For A Parrot

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A woman in Scotland was driving home when she saw a bird on the road, green-bodied, red head. She called an animal shelter to report the injured parrot, and they came to the scene. It was not a parrot. It was a Christmas hat, knitted green with a red pom-pom. The shelter said false alarms should not discourage people from calling if they think an animal is hurt. As for the hat, it needs a home. Any parrot-heads need something to wear their next Jimmy Buffett concert?

