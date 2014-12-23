Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Controversial Film 'The Interview' Will Now Air On Christmas

Published December 23, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
Conterversial film, "The Interview" will now air on Christmas day. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Conterversial film, "The Interview" will now air on Christmas day. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

“The people have spoken! freedom has prevailed!”

That’s a tweet from actor Seth Rogen, a star in the controversial film the “The interview,” about an assassination plot against North Korea’s leaders.

The tweet came in the wake of today’s that there will be a limited release of the film on Christmas day.

This move comes days after Sony pulled the film, following a hacking attack and terrorist threats — a decision that led to widespread criticism, including from President Obama, who said he disagreed with the action.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to talk about the breaking news and what this means.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.