Christmas Tree And Menorah Conrolled By Tweets

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Have you ever had trouble plugging and unplugging Christmas tree lights behind your tree? All those branches. Well, here's an alternative. A company in New Jersey lets you turn on or off their tree and menorah lights user Twitter. All you have to do is tweet at @Oxmas_Tree, use the hash tag #twinkle to turn on the lights or #figgypudding to turn them off. Hope this never gets used on radio hosts. Hash tag #stopdavidfromtalkingaboutthesteelers. It's MORNING EDITION.