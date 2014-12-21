30 Years Of Friendship, Through Fear And An Uncertain Future

StoryCorps' OutLoud initiative records stories from the LGBTQ community.

Doug Neville and Ryan Johnson met in 1986 — shortly before Neville was diagnosed as HIV-positive.

From grade school through college, Neville never really had a lot of friends. "I was frequently bullied," he tells Johnson during a StoryCorps interview in Chicago.

"And so I always thought, 'What's wrong with me?' And when we first started hanging out I remember thinking I, you know, wanted to be your friend," Neville tells Johnson. "And I knew how to get a man into bed, but I didn't know how to ask for a friendship."

Then Neville came close to dying.

"I knew I was sick," he says, "but it wasn't until I went to see my doctor, and he said, 'Have you talked to your mother?' That's when it hit me that it was that bad."

"There was a point where you — you'd stopped planning ahead," Johnson remembers.

"I really assumed that it was only a matter of time," Neville says. "And so I didn't live with any future in mind. I remember my 40th birthday and I'm thinking, 'I hit 40.' To me it was a monumental accomplishment."

"I don't know if you remember this but I was bitching about something and how I hated getting older, and you just very quietly said 'You know, I would give just about anything to live to 50,' " Johnson says.

"It made me realize that I didn't know what I was going to do if you died. I mean I'd seen lots of guys around me go, and these were people I knew and were close to, but they weren't my brother, I guess. So I celebrate the fact that you're alive."

Neville and Johnson have been friends for three decades — and Neville recently celebrated his 54th birthday.

Produced forWeekend Editionby Allison Davis.

