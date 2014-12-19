Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Michael Jordan Sneakers Sell For More Than $33,000 At Auction

Published December 19, 2014 at 6:22 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A pair of Michael Jordan's sneakers just sold for more than $33,000 at auction. Jordan wore the Converse shoes in the early '80s playing for the University of North Carolina. They feature his signature along with the message, best wishes. This is not the most someone has paid for Jordan's shoes. A pair he wore in game five of the '97 NBA Finals sold for more than a hundred grand. That's when Jordan scored 38 points, even though he reportedly had the flu. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition