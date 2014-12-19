Michael Jordan Sneakers Sell For More Than $33,000 At Auction

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A pair of Michael Jordan's sneakers just sold for more than $33,000 at auction. Jordan wore the Converse shoes in the early '80s playing for the University of North Carolina. They feature his signature along with the message, best wishes. This is not the most someone has paid for Jordan's shoes. A pair he wore in game five of the '97 NBA Finals sold for more than a hundred grand. That's when Jordan scored 38 points, even though he reportedly had the flu.