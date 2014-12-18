Richard Hottelet, Last Of 'Murrow Boys', Dies At 97

Bringing The World Home To You

Published December 18, 2014 at 5:11 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

A pioneering radio reporter died yesterday. Richard C. Hottelet was the last living member of the Murrow Boys, a group of reporters hand-picked by CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow to cover World War II. He broadcast the first report from the D-Day landings.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RICHARD HOTTELET: The Allied forces landed in France early this morning. I watched the first landing barges hit the beach exactly on the minute of each hour. From what I could see during those first few minutes, there was nothing stopping the assault parties from getting ashore.

GREENE: After the war, Hottelet covered the United Nations for CBS and was a commentator for NPR. Richard C. Hottelet was 97 years old.

This is NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition