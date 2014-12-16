Bringing The World Home To You

New York Bans The Tattooing And Piercing Of Pets

Published December 16, 2014 at 7:27 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. No animals were harmed in the making of this story. New York's governor signed a law banning the tattooing and piercing of pets. Apparently, this is a thing. A Brooklyn artist spread a photo of a tattooed dog on Instagram. Governor Andrew Cuomo says, come on, that's just animal abuse. Surely there are pet owners who think this restriction is extreme. Just as surely, there are parents who wish the prohibition would apply to their kids. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

