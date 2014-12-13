Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published December 13, 2014 at 10:34 AM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what souvenir did the royal couple bring home? Charlie Pierce?

CHARLIE PIERCE: His and hers genuine Rolex watches that they found at a great price on a card table along Seventh Avenue.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Shelby Fero?

SHELBY FERO: Reassurances that America's just like gotten so fat since they left us and like is not doing well at all.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett?

TOM BODETT: What the Queen had sent them here for in the first place, which was LeBron James' sweat-soaked game jersey.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if they brought home any of those, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you to Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Charlie Pierce, Shelby Fero and Tom Bodett. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

