LISTEN: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is expected to announce its latest group of inductees this coming week. As usual, fans are shouting about the bands they're not even considering.

All Things Considered presents a medley of the following snubbed rockers:

The Shangri-La's

Dick Dale

Steppenwolf

The Zombies

Ben E. King

Joan Baez

Deep Purple

Jethro Tull

Yes

King Crimson

Ozzy Osbourne

Warren Zevon

Dire Straits

Dolly Parton

Willie Nelson

Cheap Trick

Roxy Music

Fela Kuti

The Cure

Depeche Mode

Afrika Bambaata

LL Cool J

The Pixies

The Replacements

Fugazi

Motorhead

Iron Maiden

(...and if we'd had more time in the segment, we could have gone on a lot longer!)

