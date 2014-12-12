Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What Does It Take To Cover A War?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published December 12, 2014 at 9:06 AM EST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Courage.

About Janine di Giovanni

Reporter Janine di Giovanni has covered countless wars, including conflict in Bosnia, Sierra Leone and most recently Syria. She tells stories of everyday human courage in conflict zones.

Fear is a part of being courageous; it has to be.

About Janine di Giovanni's TED Talk

Janine di Giovanni is the Middle East editor for Newsweek. She writes for the British, American and French press, and has reported from Afghanistan, Iraq, Israel, Algeria, Gaza, the West Bank, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Pakistan, East Timor, Ivory Coast, Bosnia, Kosovo, Liberia, Somalia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone. She is the author of several books, and has won four major journalism awards, including the National Magazine Award.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff