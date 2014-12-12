Bringing The World Home To You

What Does It Take To Bring Transparency To Medicine?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published December 12, 2014 at 9:06 AM EST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Courage.

About Leana Wen's TED Talk

Doctors in the U.S. don't have to tell patients about conflicts of interest. When physician Leana Wen asked her fellow doctors to open up, the reaction she got was frightening.

About Leana Wen

I'm going to fight against any forces that come my way because these are the right things to do.

Dr. Leana Wen is the president of Planned Parenthood, as well as an ER physician, patient advocate and author of When Doctors Don't Listen: How to Avoid Misdiagnoses and Unnecessary Tests. Previously, she was the Baltimore City Health Commissioner and Director of Patient-Centered Care in the Department of Emergency Medicine at George Washington University.

