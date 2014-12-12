Meeting The Maker Of Moore's Law

It almost feels like a law of nature. You break your two-year-old smartphone. The next day you go the store and find a new one that’s faster and cheaper and just plain better. Computer chips keep getting better — it’s a phenomenon that engineers call Moore’s law. And it’s about to celebrate an anniversary.

Next year will mark 50 years since engineer Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel Corporation, made the observation. Now the big question is: how long it will last? Here & Now’s tech partner, IEEE Spectrum, sent Rachel Courtland to Hawaii for a rare interview with the man himself.

Guest

Rachel Courtland,associate editor at IEEE Specttum. She tweets @rcourt.

