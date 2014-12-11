Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

CIA Chief: Results Of Harsh Interrogation Unknown

By The Associated Press
Published December 11, 2014 at 3:06 PM EST

Did the CIA’s harsh interrogation of terrorism suspects yield crucial information that could not have been obtained another way? CIA chief John Brennan says the answer cannot be known.

The Senate torture report this week asserted that none of the CIA’s techniques used against captives provided critical, life-saving intelligence. Brennan told a news conference that valuable intelligence did come from the interrogations.

But he conceded that it is impossible to know whether the detainees provided that information because of the “enhanced interrogation techniques.” He said the cause-and-effect relationship is “unknown and unknowable.” In that respect, he stopped short of the claims of other defenders of the program who said the tough methods saved thousands of American lives.

Brennan would not say whether he considered some of the techniques torture.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press