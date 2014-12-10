Lebron Somehow Forgets British Royals' Well-Known 'No Touching' Rule

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James posed for photos with a visiting fan. And he did what any American would do. He put his arm around the woman's shoulder. She was Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. British newspapers called this poor etiquette - unwritten but widely understood. Apparently you do not touch a royal unless invited. Years ago, Michelle Obama put her arm around the queen. Just a little reminder of a little country the British do not run anymore.