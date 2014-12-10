Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Lebron Somehow Forgets British Royals' Well-Known 'No Touching' Rule

Published December 10, 2014 at 5:21 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James posed for photos with a visiting fan. And he did what any American would do. He put his arm around the woman's shoulder. She was Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. British newspapers called this poor etiquette - unwritten but widely understood. Apparently you do not touch a royal unless invited. Years ago, Michelle Obama put her arm around the queen. Just a little reminder of a little country the British do not run anymore. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition