McDonald's Tries To Put The Brakes On Steep Decline

Published December 9, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST

McDonald’s reports that its sales in the U.S. fell 4.6 percent last month compared to a year ago — more than double what analysts expected. It comes after a 4.1 percent sales drop in September.

The fast food chain is trying to simplify its menu, enhance marketing and “implement a more locally driven organizational structure,” according to a press release.

Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joined Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss what’s happening with McDonald’s.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.