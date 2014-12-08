Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ralph Baer, The Man Who Thought Up Video Games, Dies

Published December 8, 2014 at 4:57 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The comedian Steven Wright once joked that the guy who wrote "The Alphabet Song" wrote everything. We now remember a man who played that kind of role for video games. Imagine if you had filed for a patent in 1971 for a piece of equipment hooked up to a TV that is capable of manipulating dots on a screen, basically the videogame console.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Ralph Baer owned that patent. The inventor-engineer died over the weekend at the age of 92. He lived to see video gaming become a billion-dollar business, which all started with his Brown Box. That's what Baer called his prototype, which he sketched out on a legal pad while waiting for a bus. It really was a brown box. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition