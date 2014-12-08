Bringing The World Home To You

Menu Calorie Count Mandate Adds Up To $5 Billion In 'Lost Pleasure'

Published December 8, 2014 at 1:40 PM EST

The FDA estimates that consumers will suffer more than $5 billion in lost pleasure over a 20 year period due to the calorie counts that will soon be required of fast food chains, movie theaters and certain sit-down restaurants next year.

This new lost pleasure calculation is part of the new regulations that are geared to discourage people from eating junk food and curbing obesity.

Kenneth Warner, a professor of public health at the University of Michigan and an expert on cost benefit analysis, talks to Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the new regulations.

Guest

  • Kenneth Warner, professor of public health at the University of Michigan

