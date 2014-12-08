Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Laughter Is The Best Medicine For Gulag Blues, Russia Tells Guards

Published December 8, 2014 at 6:10 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Conditions in Russian prisons are certainly no joke, but Russia's Justice Ministry suggests a little humor could help improve prisoner morale. The newspaper Izvestia reports that the ministry wants prison guards to, quote, "use jokes and irony when they interact with prisoners." One concerned prison official asked, what is there to joke about with murderers and terrorists? Another official said, only people who know absolutely nothing about prisons would suggest such a thing. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition