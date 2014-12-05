Wilt Chamberlain Gets Extra-Long Stamp

Bringing The World Home To You

Published December 5, 2014 at 7:11 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to the late Wilt Chamberlain. He twice played on teams that won NBA championships. Yet the 7-foot-1 giant was so good, people considered just two disappointing. Now he gets one more honor. He's the first pro basketball player featured on a U.S. postage stamp. It is of course an extra long stamp. Yet Kadir Nelson, the artist who created it, tells The New York Times, we still had trouble fitting him in. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition