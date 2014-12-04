Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

YouTube Retools To Accommodate 'Gangnam Style'

Published December 4, 2014 at 7:03 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You might've thought you'd heard the song for the last time.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GANGNAM STYLE")

PSY: (Singing) Oppa Gangnam style.

INSKEEP: The world has not had enough of "Gangnam Style." The song recently surpassed 2.1 billion views, which nearly broke YouTube. The video streaming website had to upgrade its coding to accommodate so many views. The counter can now go up to 9 quintillion. That is a nine followed by 18 zeros, which should hold us over for a bit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition