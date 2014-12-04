Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Gas Dips Below $2 In Oklahoma

Published December 4, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST

Goldman Sachs estimates that Americans stand to save $75 billion from the recent drop in gasoline prices. That works out to about $1,100 a year per household.

Now, a gas station in Oklahoma City has apparently become the first in the nation to lower the price of gas below $2 a gallon since July 2010.

Yesterday, the OnCue station dropped its price from $2.11 to 1.99 for a gallon of regular gas. That prompted long lines of drivers waiting to fill up, and set off a price war with nearby competitors, who dropped their prices too.

Jim Griffith heads the company that owns the gas station and joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to explain why he dropped the price below $2.

Guest

  • Jim Griffith, CEO of OnCue Express, based in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

This is a photograph of a man pumping gas. (Hoe Raedle/Getty Images)
/
/
This is a photograph of a man pumping gas. (Hoe Raedle/Getty Images)