16 Things Michele Bachmann Will Miss About Congress

Published December 4, 2014 at 7:12 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a bit of pre-holiday cheer. On the fourth day of December, a member of Congress brings to us 16 things she'll miss about Congress now that she's retiring. It's Michele Bachmann. The Minnesota Republican's not running for a fifth term, and she wrote in BuzzFeed that she'll miss smoke-filled rooms, Seersucker Thursdays, daily reminders of our nation's founding, friendly chats with Nancy Pelosi and hanging out with D.C.'s most eligible bachelors. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition