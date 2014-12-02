Bringing The World Home To You

NATO Foreign Ministers Consider Afghanistan Mission

Published December 2, 2014 at 1:40 PM EST
From left, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah make a statement prior to a meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on December 1, 2014, on the eve of a foreign ministers meeting. (John Thys/AFP/Getty Images)
Following what NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg called a “year of aggression,” NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to plot a new course in Afghanistan, now that the combat mission is ending there.

They are also discussing Ukraine and the role Moscow has played in the fighting there between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces.

The BBC’s Jonathan Marcus discusses the meeting in Brussels with ‘s Lisa Mullins.


Guest

  • Jonathan Marcus, defense and diplomatic correspondent for BBC News. He tweets @Diplo1.

