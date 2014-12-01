Remembering Poet Mark Strand

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mark Strand died on Saturday at his daughter’s home in Brooklyn, New York. He was 80 years old. Strand won the Pulitzer in 1999 for his a book of his poetry called “Blizzard of One.”

His last book, in 2012, included reflection on the aging process. At the time, Here and Now’s Robin Young spoke to him about his collection called “Almost Invisible.” Today we revisit that conversation.

Guest

Mark Strand, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and former poet laureate.

