Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Chinese Chicken Breeder Builds DIY Orange Submarine

Published December 1, 2014 at 6:59 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the town where he was born, a Chinese chicken-breeder built an orange submarine. Tan Young built this craft, which he christened Happy Lamb, and can live beneath the waves for 45 minutes. He did this even though he has never heard The Beatles's "Yellow Submarine." He says he doesn't know any songs about brightly colored underwater vessels. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition