Squirrels Interfere With Cincinnati Zoo's Light Display

Published November 28, 2014 at 7:09 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The holiday lights keep going out at the Cincinnati Zoo, and it's not the zookeepers flipping the switch. With the zoo holding its annual Festival of Lights, large patches of the park keep plunging into darkness because something is chewing through the light displays - not lions, tigers or bears; it's squirrels. Zoo officials have tried spreading hot sauce on the light strands to no avail. Apparently, squirrels like it spicy. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition