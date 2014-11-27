Unknowingly, British Farmer Uses Priceless Dagger As Doorstop

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When a farmer in Rudham, England, discovered a big, pointed, metal object on his land, he put it to use as a door stop. Still, it was rather elegant - a glowing greenish-bronze - so he had it examined. And now he has $65,000 to put toward a new doorstop because this one was bought by a museum. It turned out to be a 3,500-year-old dagger - an incredibly important find from the Bronze Age. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.