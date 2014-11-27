Bringing The World Home To You

Budweiser Shifts Focus To Millennials, Moves Away From Clydesdales

Published November 27, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
(thomashawk/Flickr)
Amid all the Black Friday advertisements, you will not see Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdales. The company is focusing on 21 to 27-year-olds, so instead of trotting out the horses, its main holiday advertising campaign will feature hip twenty-somethings and a Twitter hashtag.

The move comes during a long-running decline for Budweiser, amid a surge for craft beers. The beer industry publication Beer Marketer’s Insights reports that in 2013, craft beers surpassed Budweiser for the first time, in terms of total barrels shipped.

Derek Thompson of The Atlantic tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young that Budweiser is an example of one big brand trying to make it in the digital age.

