Seattle Mayor Pardons Tofurkey

Published November 26, 2014 at 7:47 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. So every year, the president pardons a turkey destined for a Thanksgiving table. Perhaps a tad less touching, but in the spirit of the day, one big city mayor has pardoned a Tofurkey. That's a vegetarian tofu turkey for the uninitiated. Seattle's Mayor Ed Murray allows that his city is known for being a little bit granola. The Seattle Times reports the mayor posed with the Tofurkey at city hall. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition