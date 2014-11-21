Country Awaits Ferguson Grand Jury Decision

The country will soon know the fate of Darren Wilson, the Ferguson police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old. Tensions have been high in St. Louis County since the August shooting, which sparked violent protests and unrest.

A grand jury has been examining this case for weeks and is expected to come out with a decision on whether or not to indict Officer Wilson.

As the nation waits for that decision, Peniel Joseph joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to share a historical look at civil rights protests in the U.S., and to discuss a new generation of activists.

Guest

