Same Suit, Different Day For Australia TV Host

Published November 17, 2014 at 7:22 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Karl Stefanovic, the co-host of Australia's "Today Show," revealed that he has been wearing the same suit on TV every day for a year, and no one noticed. He says the suit is a, quote, "cheap Burberry knockoff," and Stefanovic says he did all this as an experiment to shed light on the scrutiny his female colleagues face for what they wear as opposed to how they do their job. I, on the other hand, have worn a Steelers jersey every day in the studio for a year just because I can. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition