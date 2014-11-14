Why Do We Create Stereotypes?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Playing With Perceptions.

About Paul Bloom's TED Talk

Psychologist Paul Bloom explains why prejudice is natural, rational and even moral — the key is to understand why we depend on it, and recognize when it leads us astray.

About Paul Bloom

Paul Bloom is a professor of psychology at Yale University. His "Introduction to Psychology 110" class has been released to the world through the Open Yale Courses program. Bloom also presents his research through numerous books and articles in The Atlantic, The New Yorker and The New York Times.

Many of the projects he works on are student-initiated, and all of them are interdisciplinary, bringing in theory and research from many different areas of psychology.

