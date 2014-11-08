Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the first thing that Obama and the new Republican Congress agree on? Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Limits on mouse hunting permits for cats.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Somewhat random, but good. Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: That University of Texas alumna Renee Zellweger looks just fine.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: In their first postelection White House meeting, Speaker Boehner and the president agree that the new Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, does look a little bit like a turtle.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Bobcat Goldthwait, Faith Salie, Tom Bodett. Thanks to Sylvia Ponce-Carson and everyone at KUT Austin. Thanks to everybody here at the Bass Theater and the beautiful University of Texas campus. And thanks to all of you in radio land for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. And we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.