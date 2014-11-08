PETER SAGAL, HOST:

It is now time for our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Bob and Faith each have three so they're tied. Tom has two.

SAGAL: All right. So, Tom, you are in third place. You're going to go first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. The GOP announced their legislative agenda this week, which will include repealing blank.

TOM BODETT: Let me guess, Obamacare.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Home Depot announced this week that it'd, once again, been the target of blank.

BODETT: A hacker.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday night, the U.S. launched air strikes against al-Qaida-linked groups in blank.

BODETT: In Syria.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A man in New York tried and failed to get out of his DUI charge by blanking.

BODETT: By - is this at court? Oh, we can't do the hints.

SAGAL: No, we don't.

BODETT: This is the lightning round.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: By running away and sobering up.

SAGAL: No. By eating the results of his breathalyzer test. Despite repeatedly denying in public that he has ever used performance-enhancing drugs, this week, we learned Alex Rodriguez has confessed to blanking.

BODETT: Using performance enhancing drugs.

SAGAL: Yep.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He spilled his guts to the feds after being charged with conspiracy to commit murder, the drummer for Australian rock band blank was released on bail.

BODETT: ACDC.

SAGAL: Indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: An Alabama man arrested for robbing four Subway...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Restaurants claimed that he did it because blank.

BODETT: He was trying to lose weight.

SAGAL: It's so close I'll give it to you. He robbed the subways because he said he hadn't lost any weight despite using the Subway diet.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

BODETT: Thank you. That was very generous of you.

SAGAL: Well, it was close enough. Zachary Torrence is very upset that he didn't lose any weight eating Subway sandwiches for breakfast, lunch and dinner that he decided to break into four separate locations and steal his money back. It's a shame the police caught him when they did 'cause with one more break-in, he would've filled up his frequent felon card, and the next arrest would've been free.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Tom do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Tom got six right. He has 12 more points and now has 14. And he's in the lead.

SAGAL: All right. Very well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: We've flipped a coin. Faith has elected to go second. So here we go. After a month of treatment, Spain has released the nurse who contracted blank in October.

FAITH SALIE: Ebola.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: John Kerry said that he's so confident that a deal with Iran over their blank program can still be reached before the late November deadline.

SALIE: Nuclear.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, automaker Ford announced it would be blanking over 200,000 vehicles.

SALIE: Recalling.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Despite a fatal crash during a test flight, Virgin Galactic said their new blank could be ready by next year.

SALIE: SpaceShipTwo.

SAGAL: Rigth.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After being surrounded by hungry sharks, a man in Australia quickly realized his decision to blank was probably a bad idea.

SALIE: Bloodlet.

SAGAL: No, surf on a dead whale. Pixar announced that it would release the fourth movie in its popular blank series in 2017.

SALIE: "Toy Story."

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: With a time of just over two hours and 10 minutes, Kenyan Wilson Kipsang won this year's blank.

SALIE: New York City Marathon.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: While other lawmakers were...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Busy tweeting about the midterm elections, Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa tweeted blank.

SALIE: Suck it dems.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No. He tweeted, quote, "The Windsor Heights Dairy Queen is a good place for you know what," un-quote.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's what he tweeted. Grassley's staff were quick to point out the senator wasn't hinting at anything dirty and was probably just referring to one of his favorite Dairy Queen treats like their beloved Dilly Bars or their new backdoor blizzard.

(LAUGHTER)

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Grassley's tweets are pretty amazing, you know. He tweeted once that he set his leg on fire.

SAGAL: Yeah.

GOLDTHWAIT: Do you remember that?

SAGAL: I do remember that.

GOLDTHWAIT: I just, you know, you're a little addicted when you're on fire, and you don't go maybe, I should call out.

SAGAL: I'll tweet this. This will be awesome.

GOLDTHWAIT: Maybe I should drop and roll. No, I'm going to put it on social media. I'm on fire.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Faith do on our quiz?

KURTIS: She did well to. She got six right for 12 more points. She has 15 and the lead.

SAGAL: All right. Let's say then...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Let's say that Bobcat here really wanted to win this game.

GOLDTHWAIT: Yeah. I only have to get 13.

SAGAL: How many would he need to do that?

KURTIS: He would need six just to tie and seven to win.

SAGAL: All right, Bobcat, this is for the game. Fill in the blank. On Thursday, Robert O'Neal confirmed that he was the Navy Seal who killed blank.

GOLDTHWAIT: Osama bin Laden.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In a surprising ruling, the Sixth Circuit Court - federal court upheld blank bans in four states.

GOLDTHWAIT: Handgun.

SAGAL: No, gay marriage bans. Automakers Kia and Hyundai have agreed to pay over $300 million in fines for underreporting their vehicles' blank.

GOLDTHWAIT: Faulty ignition.

SAGAL: No, in this case, greenhouse gas emissions. That was GM. A new study found that...

GOLDTHWAIT: Don't rub it in. This is lightning round.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. A new study found that NBA refs will call more fouls on players if the ref is blank.

GOLDTHWAIT: Short.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda broke a world record this week when he walked blindfolded between two skyscrapers in blank.

GOLDTHWAIT: Chicago.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Nerds all over the world were excited to learn that "The Force Awakens" will be the title of the next blank film.

GOLDTHWAIT: The "Star Wars."

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Two tourists in a hot air balloon in India...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Were detained for several hours this week after they blanked.

GOLDTHWAIT: Made sweet, sweet love.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No. They were detained after they accidentally landed their hot air balloon inside a maximum-security prison.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The tourists said they were just trying to get a good view of the Pushkar Camel Festival when strong winds forced them to make an emergency landing in the high-security prison. Officials detained them for several hours while trying to determine if it was an honest mistake or the world's most whimsical prison break.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Bobcat do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Well, he got four right for eight more points, but got a total of only 11.

SAGAL: And thus.

KURTIS: And thus, Faith with 15 is the champion.

SAGAL: We knew it was going to happen. It was inevitable.

(APPLAUSE)