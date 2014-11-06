'GMA' Cumberbatch Tweet Rankles 'Times' Of London

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now this. We have news of another mistake by the mainstream media. The English actor Benedict Cumberbatch is off the market. He's engaged to theater director Sophie Hunter and is no longer a Cumberbachelor. The news first broke in a small box of texts just eight lines long in London's The Times newspaper. Plenty of media outlets helped to spread the good news, and one got itself into trouble. We now have a dramatic reenactment of what happened next. "Good Morning America" tweeted...

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Benedict Cumberbatch announces his engagement in the local newspaper.

INSKEEP: To which The Times replied...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: Who are you calling a local paper?

INSKEEP: "Good Morning America" conceded...

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: We have some explaining to do.

INSKEEP: ...And later corrected itself.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Benedict Cumberbatch announces engagement in major London-based British newspaper The Times.

INSKEEP: The Times then responded...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: That's more like it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.