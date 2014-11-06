Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

AC/DC Drummer Charged In Murder Plot

Published November 6, 2014 at 6:37 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

We do not know exactly what the drummer of AC/DC allegedly did. New Zealand police only say they charged Phil Rudd with attempting to procure murder. They charged a member of the group that played this song...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIRTY DEEDS DONE DIRT CHEAP")

ACDC: (Singing) Dirty deeds done dirt cheap.

INSKEEP: ...A song about a murder for hire. Rudd is accused of forgetting the warning on songs like this - do not try this at home.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIRTY DEEDS DONE DIRT CHEAP")

ACDC: (Singing) Dirty deeds done dirt cheap.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition