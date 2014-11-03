Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Utah Courthouse Goes Batty

Published November 3, 2014 at 6:27 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

I am not sure if I can do this story justice. So at a court house in St. George, Utah, people got a pretty timely surprise for Halloween. Employees discovered 50 bats when they arrived for work. They found them in the ceiling, the hallways, the stairwells, even in the courtrooms. Amazingly, everyone just kept working. Officials said they hope to have the bats out of there by this morning. Now if they can just do something about all of those lawyers. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition