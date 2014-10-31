Bringing The World Home To You

Ghost Stories From Around The World

Published October 31, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
The popobawa is a shape-shifting demon that stalks the Tanzanian island of Pemba. (Phoebe Boswell/NPR)
Are you afraid of ghosts, vampires and witches? What about Hanako-san, a little girl who waits to drag her victims to hell in the third stall of the third-floor bathroom of schools in Japan? There’s also La Llorona, a woman who drowned her children then herself and roams around, wailing in anguish.

Gene Demby, lead blogger at NPR’s Code Switch, put out a call to readers, asking what ghost stories and folktales they grew up with in their own traditions. He talks to Here & Nows Jeremy Hobson about the responses he received, detailing scary creatures from around the world.

