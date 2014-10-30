Thomas Menino, Boston's Longest Serving Mayor, Dies At 71

Thomas M. Menino, the longest-serving mayor in Boston history, who guided the city for 20 transformative years, has died at age 71.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday morning, he “passed into eternal rest after a courageous [battle] with cancer,” his spokeswoman said in a statement.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Delores Handy of WBUR has this remembrance of the former mayor.

Reporter

Delores Handy, reporter for WBUR in Boston. She tweets @deloreshandy.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.