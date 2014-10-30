Bringing The World Home To You

Thomas Menino, Boston's Longest Serving Mayor, Dies At 71

By Delores Handy
Published October 30, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
Picture of Boston's longest-serving mayor, Thomas Menino. The former mayor died on October 30, 2014. He was 71. (Elise Amendola/AP)
Picture of Boston's longest-serving mayor, Thomas Menino. The former mayor died on October 30, 2014. He was 71. (Elise Amendola/AP)

Thomas M. Menino, the longest-serving mayor in Boston history, who guided the city for 20 transformative years, has died at age 71.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday morning, he “passed into eternal rest after a courageous [battle] with cancer,” his spokeswoman said in a statement.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Delores Handy of WBUR has this remembrance of the former mayor.

Delores Handy