New Yorkers 'Pretty Chill' About City's First Ebola Case

Dallas nurse Nina Pham got a hug from President Obama at the White House this afternoon, after being declared Ebola free. She was one of the nurses who cared for Thomas Eric Duncan in Dallas and was successfully treated at the clinical research center of the National Institutes of Health in Maryland.

That good news has been overshadowed by the latest from New York City, that Dr. Craig Spencer tested positive for the virus last night, after coming down with a fever. Dr. Spencer was working with Doctors Without Borders treating Ebola patients in Guinea, and just returned to New York a week ago. He’s being treated at Bellvue Hospital in Manhattan.

Brian Lehrer, who hosts the Brian Lehrer show on WNYC joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss how New York City is handling the Ebola case, and how residents are reacting.

Guest

Brian Lehrer, host of “The Brian Lehrer Show” at WNYC in New York. He tweets @BrianLehrer.

