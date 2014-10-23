Wave Away Math Homework With An App

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Suppose you need the answer to 70 times five?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It's 350.

INSKEEP: Or 12 times four.

GREENE: 48.

INSKEEP: That's impressive, David.

GREENE: Well, thank you.

INSKEEP: Anyway, Wired reviewed a math homework app. Wave a smartphone camera over a math problem and the phone answers 32 times 23.

GREENE: 736.

INSKEEP: David...

GREENE: Sorry, I just love this phone.

INSKEEP: ...It is just not like the old days when you had to type the numbers in the calculator yourself.

