Is That A Spoonful Of Spooky Cereal In Your Beer?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We're preparing for reporting in Colorado, so naturally we're tracking news from Fort Collins. That's where the Black Bottle Brewery made a mysterious purchase. Employees went into two stores and bought their entire inventory of Count Chocula Cereal. At least one customer complained of the sudden shortage. The brewery says this cereal will go into a series of beers that have already been made with Golden Grahams and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.