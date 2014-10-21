Bringing The World Home To You

Chinese Telecom Company Offers To Make Pockets iPhone-Sized

Published October 21, 2014 at 5:15 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You too can own an iPhone 6, even if you lack deep pockets. That's the idea behind a gimmick in Shanghai. A telecom company wanted people to buy Apple's new phone, but the iPhone 6 is larger. Would it fit in customer's iPhone 5-sized pockets? Not to worry because China Unicom hired a tailor who set up a sewing machine to alter concerned customers' pants right there in the store. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

