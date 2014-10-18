Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the next big debate controversy after the fan? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: The wind machines on Senator Cory Booker's backup dancers.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Hillary Clinton will be debating holding her adorable new granddaughter and her opponents are free to bring a cute little relative if they have one.

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Governor Rick Perry of Texas will be unable to attend the Republican Primary debates due to a CDC travel ban from Ebola-infected regions of the world.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if any of those things happen, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Tom Bodett, Roxanne Roberts. Thanks to Tammy Terwelp and everyone at 90.5 WESA in Pittsburgh. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the Benedum Center. You rock. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week in Chicago.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.