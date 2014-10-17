Bringing The World Home To You

Hot Dog Suit Costs Irish Movie Theater $25,000

Published October 17, 2014 at 5:24 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. An Irish movie theater fired Carl Meade when a security camera caught him paying for regular hot dog instead of the extra large shown on-screen. Meade went to court and said it was an innocent mistake. Judges ordered his employers to pay him $25,000 in compensation. At stake here, the difference between a regular dog and an extra-large, 1 euro. That's about $1.28. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition