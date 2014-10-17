Bringing The World Home To You

Colorado Considers Another 'Personhood' Amendment

Published October 17, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT

So-called “personhood” initiatives will be on the ballot in two states on Election day: Measure One in North Dakota and Amendment 67 in Colorado.

“Personhood” may be a familiar term to Colorado voters by now because they’ve rejected two such measures in recent elections.

Those previous two measures were designed to ban abortion, but supporters of Amendment 67 say that’s not their goal this time around.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Colorado Public Radio’s Megan Verlee explains.

