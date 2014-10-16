Bringing The World Home To You

Builder Constructs Home On Wrong Lot

Published October 16, 2014 at 7:14 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Mark and Brenda Voss are living the dream. The Missouri couple had a home built in Florida - five bedrooms, theater, game room, pool, ocean views. Trouble is the builder put the house on the wrong lot, which the Vosses do not own. Two surveyors made a mistake. The Flagler County property assessor says the case may end up in court, but he's not stunned by this error, saying, quote, "it happens from time to time."

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Excuse me, Steve, that's my chair.

INSKEEP: Oh, sorry. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition